Israeli soldiers also smashed windows of the southern part of the mosque, witnesses say. (AA)

Israeli troops have stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, used gas bombs, sound grenades and mercilessly beaten up Palestinian worshipers, leaving many wounded at Islam's third holiest site, according to witnesses and Palestinian Red Crescent, raising fears of wider tensions.

Viral videos from inside Islam's third holiest site showed women and children screaming for help as Israeli troops carry out the attack.

Palestinian Red Crescent said it has deployed its teams to treat the wounded.

The worshipers chanted anti-Israel slogans as they were forced to leave the mosque. Israeli soldiers also smashed windows of the southern part of the mosque, witnesses said.

Israeli police said in a statement they arrested dozens of Palestinians who were practicing itikaf, a religious practice in which Muslims stay in the mosque overnight to pray and recite Holy Quran.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that dozens of worshipers, who spend all the night in Ramadan praying, were wounded when the Israeli police raided the mosque.

The Israeli violence in occupied East Jerusalem triggered a wave protests and condemnations from Palestinians.

In besieged Gaza, Hamas called for large protests and people started gathering in the streets, with calls to head for the heavily guarded Gaza-Israel fence for more demonstrations.

This how Israeli occupation forces attacked tonight worshipers in Al Aqsa mosque in occupied East #Jerusalem during the holy month of #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QoujvhLriN — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) April 4, 2023

High tensions

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Violence has surged over the last year, as the Israeli military has carried out near-nightly raids on Palestinian cities, towns and villages.

At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops this year, according to an Associated Press tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have left 15 people dead in the same period.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It vacated from Gaza in 2005 and has since imposed a harsh blockade from land, air and sea on the tiny Palestinian enclave.

Over 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Source: TRT World