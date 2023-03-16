Fast News

Israeli army confirmed an operation in the city of Jenin was under way — the latest in a series of violent actions targeting Palestinians living in areas with presence of illegal Israeli settlements.

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli raid earlier in the day, during their funeral in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank, on March 16, 2023. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP)

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian medics said.

There were "three martyrs from occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin," a ministry statement said in a separate statement.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the casualties.

The Israeli army said that "security forces are currently operating in the Jenin refugee camp".

Last week, at least three Palestinians were also killed in Jenin, after Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle they were driving.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli incursions and killings in Palestinian towns.

Including the incident on Thursday, there have been at least 81 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops since the start of 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Fourteen Israelis have been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

