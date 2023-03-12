Fast News

Groups unveil road map in northern occupied West Bank in presence of representatives of groups under Palestine Liberation Organization but without Hamas, that governs besieged Gaza.

Palestinians gather along a road during an Israeli army incursion in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)

Palestinian groups have announced a road map to confront the Israeli occupation under the Jenin National Document.

The announcement was made at a news conference on Saturday in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, in the presence of representatives of groups under the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO] but without Hamas, that governs besieged Gaza.

The coordinator of the news conference, Ramzy Fayyad, told Anadolu Agency that the aim is to pressure Palestinian decision-makers to take unified steps to confront the right-wing Israeli government.

He said a copy of the document will be handed to Hamas and other Palestinian groups because they did not participate in the news conference and did not clarify their absences.

The document that was seen by Anadolu stresses the importance to restore the role of the PLO and its national charter considered the sole and legitimate body for Palestinians.

It urged a meeting of the heads of Palestinian groups to agree on a national unified programme and called for the formation of a Palestinian national unity government.

Tensions flaring up

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli incursions and killings in the Palestinian towns.

Nearly 78 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Fourteen Israelis have been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Source: AA