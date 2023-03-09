Fast News

Israeli troops shoot dead three Palestinians in Jaba town, and a 14-year-old boy succumbs to wounds sustained on Tuesday from Israeli bullets in Jenin city, says Palestine's Health Ministry.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry terms the new Israeli escalation as "terrorism." (Raneen Sawafta / Reuters)

Three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the country's Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said three young men were killed on Thursday in the town of Jaba in Jenin.

It identified the men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malaisha, 25 and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle in Al-Fawwara area in the town, killing its three occupants.

They said Israeli forces sneaked into the town in a car carrying a Palestinian plate.

The Israeli army deployed snipers on the rooftops of houses in the town and detained a Palestinian amid clashes with gunmen, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli fire in al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, the Health Ministry said.

A 14-year-old boy died of wounds he sustained on Tuesday from Israeli fire during a raid in Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry termed the new Israeli escalation as “terrorism” and held the Israeli government responsible for its consequences.

Thursday’s deaths came two days after six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently storms Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank to arrest what the military calls “wanted” Palestinians.

At least 77 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in the same period.

Source: AA