Israel identifies slain man as 26-year-old resident of Hura, a Bedouin town.

Israeli forces attack Palestinians at Bab al Qattanin, one of the gates which leads into Al Aqsa Mosque from the western side. (AA)

Israeli forces have opened fire and killed a Palestinian man they had detained at the entrance of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police on Friday claimed in a statement that a Palestinian attempted to take the weapon of an Israeli policeman near the Bab al Silsila [Chain Gate] — one of Al Aqsa Mosque's main gates, in the Old City.

Israeli police "neutralised" the Palestinian by shooting, it said. Israeli forces were not harmed in the incident, while additional police forces were sent to the area, it said.

"There were no casualties to our forces," said the Israeli statement, without giving further details.

The statement identified the slain man as a 26-year-old resident of Hura, a Bedouin town.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces attacked Palestinians at the Bab al Qattanin, one of the gates which leads into Al Aqsa Mosque from the western side.

Israeli police battered Palestinians at the gate with truncheons, witnesses told the Anadolu Agency.

Thousands of troops across occupied Jerusalem

Israeli police said more than 100,000 faithful had gathered to pray at Islam's third holiest site.

More than 2,000 police officers were deployed throughout the city.

The Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands has seen an upsurge of violence since the beginning of the year, raising fears of a flare-up during Ramadan.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Arab-Israel war.

Over 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The international community, along with Palestine, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate and an obstacle to peace.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies