Westminster Watch
Could the future of British politics be decided in Wales?
Wales - one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland - could find itself being a political kingmaker for the rest of the nation. It's run by the most electorally successful party in history, Welsh Labour, whose English counterpart sits in Westminster. In 2026, Wales will see a new, more proportional voting system that could dramatically change the makeup of the Senedd (Welsh parliament) and give smaller political parties more leverage than ever before. With Reform UK leader Nigel Farage setting his sights on Wales in next year's elections, could the country see a move away from traditional political parties? And is this a prelude to the rest of the UK's political future? To try and answer these questions, Westminster Watch travels to Cardiff, where Nick is joined by expert voices both in and outside the Senedd. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. Make sure to follow us on X https://x.com/WestminsterTRT to not miss out on the best bits of Westminster Watch... Read More
UK and Spain strike 'historic' deal over Gibraltar's future
Britain and Spain have reached a landmark post-Brexit deal over Gibraltar - a British territory that sits at one of the southern most points of mainland Europe. Its 38,000 residents were left in limbo for nearly 5 years after the UK left the European Union, which affected not only Gibraltarians but approximately 15,000 Spanish workers who work across the border. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has celebrated the deal and Foreign Secretary David Lammy has proclaimed the Labour government's commitment is 'as strong as the rock of Gibraltar'. But does the deal really protect Gibraltar's sovereignty? Is it a win for Gibraltar's Spanish neighbours? And how much will it change the lives of everyday people? This week, Westminster Watch heads to Gibraltar to sit down with the Chief Minister, journalist Walter Finch, Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción Jose Juan Franco Rodriguez and leader of the Gibraltar Social Democrats Keith Azopardi to unpack what the long-awaited deal entails - and what it means for the people of Gibraltar.
Mind your language: is Welsh under threat?
Explore the heart of Wales through its ancient yet evolving tongue in Cymraeg: The Living Language. Is the Welsh language under threat? This week, Westminster Watch is in Wales to find out how Welsh shapes identity, culture, and what needs to be done to put it back on the map. Gwynedd county in north Wales is considering phasing out English entirely in its secondary schools - but even the suggestion has been met with fierce opposition. To discuss how the Welsh language can thrive, Nick is joined by former first minister Mark Drakeford, former Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, as well as passionate speakers and unexpected stories for a celebration of resilience, revival, and the power of language to connect generations.
Britain's Secret Warfare
Spying has existed for thousands of years In more recent times we've seen Chinese spies caught and charged across Europe, balloons and warships spying from the sea and sky. Intelligence sharing between nations is a sign of diplomatic relations - and in the UK spying and politics intersect in ways the public never see or hear about. Nick is joined by former KGB officer Alexander Vassiliev, former Conservative MP and security academic Bob Seely and espionage expert Nigel West to try and answer: how has technology changed modern spycraft? What are the biggest threats to the UK when it comes to diplomacy? And how is Westminster preparing for them?
