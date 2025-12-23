Israel - Gaza: Killing the Witnesses | Bigger than Five

Israel’s recent killing of journalists and aid workers in Gaza has renewed calls for accountability, with over 400 aid workers killed. Since October 2023 Israeli attacks have killed more journalists than multiple wars combined. So what is the path to justice? We speak with International lawyer Rodney Dixon KC, counsel in cases brought to the ICC involving the targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israel. We also speak with former UK Justice Minister Shahid Malik who accuses Western leaders of enabling genocide in Gaza and calls for a complete overhaul of the global order. ... Read More