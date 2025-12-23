Mozambique in turmoil: Can 50 years of one-party rule survive?

As Mozambique swears in Daniel Chapo as president after the most disputed election in its history, the country faces unprecedented chaos. With more than 270 people dead in post-election protests and 13,000 fleeing to Malawi, opposition leader Venancio Mondlane threatens national strikes against Frelimo's 50-year rule. After international observers reported serious election irregularities, and amid prison riots that freed 6,000 inmates, can Mozambique avoid sliding deeper into conflict and will the ruling Frelimo party's grip on power finally face a serious challenge? Today's Newsmaker is Mozambique. Guests: Adriano Nuvunga Director of the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Botsang Moiola Geopolitical Analyst Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House ... Read More