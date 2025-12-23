Are North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia?

Thousands of North Korean soldiers reportedly training in Russia for combat with Ukraine. Although the Kremlin has yet to confirm the soldier's presence, Kyiv says it has clashed with North Korean troops in the border region of Kursk. Western allies are concerned about a possible expansion of the war. #russia #ukraine #ukrainewar #northkorea Joining presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Mark Kimmitt, Retired US Army General; Victor Olevich, Lead Analyst at the Centre for Actual Politics; Jihyun Park, North Korean defector living in the UK and Jim Hoare, Former British diplomat in North Korea Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.​ Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World​. ... Read More