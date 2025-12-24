Israel's offensive in Lebanon worsens humanitarian crisis

In one of the most intense military offensives in years, Israel has unleashed a wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, claiming the lives of hundreds, including many children. The region is now engulfed in a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of families fleeing their homes, seeking safety amid relentless bombings. Meanwhile, in Gaza, the violence continues to escalate, with air raids killing dozens of Palestinians, mostly children, and adding to the devastation as floods wash away makeshift homes. In other headlines, TikTok shuts down its TikTok Music, and Telegram shakes things up with major changes to its privacy policy.