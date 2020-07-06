Hong Kong has released additional details of China's sweeping new national security law for the former British colony.

The announcement said security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city.

Hong Kong returned to China on July 1, 1997, under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary.

But under China's new legislation, crimes of secession and sedition will be punishable by up to life in prison, stoking concerns of a much more authoritarian era in a city which has been racked by anti-China protests for the past year.

Last week China enacted a security law outlawing four national security crimes: subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

US diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a 'tragedy'

The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said that it is a “tragedy” to use the new national security law to chip away at freedoms in the Asian financial hub.

“Using the national security law to erode fundamental freedoms and to create an atmosphere of coercion and self-censorship is a tragedy for Hong Kong,” Hanscom Smith, US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, told reporters.

“Hong Kong has been successful precisely because of its openness and we’ll do everything we can to maintain that."

READ MORE:US Congress passes bill to sanction China over Hong Kong

Any activities such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags calling for the city’s independence are a violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Critics see it as Beijing’s boldest step yet to erase the legal firewall between the former British colony and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Since the law went into effect, the government has specified that the popular protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time” has separatist connotations and is thus criminalised.

In Hong Kong’s public libraries, books by pro-democracy figures have been pulled from the shelves, including those written by prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and politician Tanya Chan. The authority that runs the libraries said it is reviewing the books in light of the new legislation.

READ MORE:Activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after security law

Activist Wong says world must 'stand with Hong Kong'

The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed the new security law, activist Wong said on Monday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy.

Wong, one of the city's most prominent young activists, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow campaigners were being prosecuted for involvement in civil unrest which rocked Hong Kong last year.

Ahead of a court appearance on Tuesday, Wong, 23, remained unbowed.