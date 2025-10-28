US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he approved the first batch of missiles to be delivered to Japan's Self-Defense Forces for their F-35 fighter jets.

"I'm delighted to report that I've just approved the first batch of missiles," Trump told American troops during a visit to the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

The missiles will arrive "this week, so they're ahead of schedule," Trump said.

Military superiority message

Trump emphasised US military dominance, saying: "From now on, if we're in a war, we're going to win the war. We're going to win it like nobody ever before."

He praised US naval power, saying no navy comes "even close" and that America makes the best equipment, ammunition, weapons, missiles, and planes.

"There's no military like our military, not even close. Nobody has our weapons, and it'll be stronger and more powerful than ever before very soon," Trump said.

He emphasised that beyond advanced weaponry, US military strength depends on its personnel. "If you don't have the right people to operate those weapons, they don't mean much," he told the troops.

Trump made the remarks during the troop visit accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as part of his three-nation Asia tour.