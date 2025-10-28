Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump has become increasingly focused on the Nobel since his return to power in January, saying that he has ended several conflicts around the world.

Trump was earlier nominated for the prize by several countries, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

Takaichi met Trump on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, where they discussed economic and security matters.

"In such a short period of time, the world started to enjoy more peace," Takaichi told reporters on Tuesday.

"I myself was so impressed and inspired by you, Mr President," Takaichi added.

Bilateral ties to reach ‘unprecedented strength’ — Trump

Meanwhile, Trump stated on Tuesday that US-Japan relations will reach unprecedented strength after meeting with Takaichi in Tokyo.