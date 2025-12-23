Trump's Ukraine peace promise: Can he end the war?

Donald Trump pledged to end the Ukraine war on his first day in office, but clearly that has not happened. With Russia controlling 20 percent of Ukrainian territory and showing no sign of backing down, Trump's initial 'day one' solution has been extended. While Trump claims Vladimir Putin is destroying Russia by not committing to peace, Moscow appears confident in its position, despite international pressure. With European leaders divided and Zelenskyy calling for increased support, questions arise about whether any US president can broker peace in this complex conflict. Today's Newsmaker is ending the war in Ukraine. Guests: Dana Lewis Former Moscow-based Correspondent and Host of 'Back Story' Podcast Dmitry Babich Political Analyst ... Read More