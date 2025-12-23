Why is Israel banning UNRWA?

Palestinians' basic needs of food, healthcare, education, and shelter are under threat - as Israel cuts ties with the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. The move has been condemned by Israel's closest allies who worry it could worsen an already fragile humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Joining Enda Brady on this panel: Chris Gunness, Former Spokesperson for UNRWA and Former Director of Strategic Communications at UNRWA Yousef Alhelou, Palestinian Journalist and Analyst Basma El Doukhi, Palestinian PhD scholar in Migration studies Daniel Levy, President of the US Middle East Project and Former Israeli Negotiator