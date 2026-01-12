Speaking to Motaz Azaiza

On 7 October 2023, when Israel began its strikes on Gaza, photojournalist Motaz Azaiza grabbed his camera and captured the initial images of what has now become the most deadly and drawn out attacks on the Palestinian enclave. For 107 days, he continued sharing images of the pain, atrocities, and destruction on the people of Gaza as Israel ramped up its offensive targeting Hamas. Azaiza joined Newfeed to talk about his journey, how he is coping outside Gaza, and the need to continue creating global awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people. Almost five months since the attacks started, the situation in Gaza is beyond desperate despite overwhelming international support. ... Read More