Newsfeed
Speaking to Motaz Azaiza
On 7 October 2023, when Israel began its strikes on Gaza, photojournalist Motaz Azaiza grabbed his camera and captured the initial images of what has now become the most deadly and drawn out attacks on the Palestinian enclave. For 107 days, he continued sharing images of the pain, atrocities, and destruction on the people of Gaza as Israel ramped up its offensive targeting Hamas. Azaiza joined Newfeed to talk about his journey, how he is coping outside Gaza, and the need to continue creating global awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people. Almost five months since the attacks started, the situation in Gaza is beyond desperate despite overwhelming international support.... Read More
When the Lights Went Out Iberian Blackout Grabs Attention
On Monday, it was like a scene straight out of #TheSimpsons when a blackout hit the entire Iberian Peninsula. Spotify’s making moves, and YouTube should worry. Want to see why?
Journalist Rahma Zein on Western media bias, digital activism and student protests
Egyptian journalist Rahma Zein went viral after confronting CNN in 2023. At TRT World’s NEXT 2025, she opens up about Western media bias, digital activism, and the pro-Palestine student protests sweeping US campuses.
Influencers Now Running the Show in Hollywood
Hollywood’s red carpets just got a digital makeover. Influencers aren’t crashing the party, they are the party. From vlogs to box office gold, creators are cashing in. But how?
US presidential candidates turn to social media to sway voters
As the US presidential race heats up, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are pulling out all the stops to win over voters, particularly Gen Z. With over 40 million young voters in play, both campaigns are ramping up efforts on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X, enlisting influencers and celebrities in a strategy dubbed the 'Taylor Swift effect.' Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the Middle East as Israel continues its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon despite US calls for a truce. Plus, the battle for India's satellite internet market intensifies as Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani go head-to-head. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
Newsfeed: Swing states to determine the outcome of US Presidential Election
With just two weeks left until the US presidential election, the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is tighter than ever, with swing state polls too close to call. Trump’s latest headlines include Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million-a-day giveaway to voters, raising concerns over election law violations. Meanwhile, tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalate with more air strikes and a Hezbollah drone targeting the Israeli PM’s residence. Plus, Meta fires top employees for misusing meal vouchers. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
Netanyahu: Lebanon could face Gaza’s fate
As tensions rise across the Middle East due to Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon, uncertainty continues to escalate in the region. Netanyahu warns Lebanon could face the same destruction as Gaza. Meanwhile, former FTX customers can finally expect refunds after a US court ruled that creditors will receive up to $16.5 billion. And in entertainment, P Diddy faces over 120 misconduct allegations, stirring controversy and speculation online. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
Social media’s role in the war in Gaza
One year after the start of the Gaza War, we dive deep into the online battle that shaped the global narrative. From misinformation to shadowbans, voices from Gaza and the rise of AI-generated visuals, discover how social media played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion, and the consequences that followed. On this episode of Newsfeed, we break down the campaigns, controversies, and the tech that defined this digital warfront.
Israeli air strikes intensify in Lebanon: What’s next for the Middle East?
As Middle East tensions escalate, a 12-nation bloc proposed a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, offering a fleeting glimpse of peace. But despite initial openness to the idea, Israeli forces continued their assault on Lebanon. Prime Minister Netanyahu doubled down, vowing Israel would continue its military campaign until its objectives are fully met. Meanwhile, Meta unveils its celebrity AI features, and Gen Z is reshaping workplace culture. Plus, a viral Bridgerton-themed ball leaves fans feeling duped. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
Israel's offensive in Lebanon worsens humanitarian crisis
In one of the most intense military offensives in years, Israel has unleashed a wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon, claiming the lives of hundreds, including many children. The region is now engulfed in a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of families fleeing their homes, seeking safety amid relentless bombings. Meanwhile, in Gaza, the violence continues to escalate, with air raids killing dozens of Palestinians, mostly children, and adding to the devastation as floods wash away makeshift homes. In other headlines, TikTok shuts down its TikTok Music, and Telegram shakes things up with major changes to its privacy policy. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
Hezbollah declares 'open-ended battle' after rocket strikes on Israel
In this episode, we dive into the escalating conflict in Lebanon as Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on Israel, prompting a fierce retaliation that has left hundreds of thousands displaced. With global protests calling for peace and freedom for Palestine, we discuss the political ramifications ahead of the upcoming US elections, featuring insights from rapper Macklemore on the Democratic party’s chances.We also tackle the controversial incident involving German police chasing a young boy with a pro-Palestinian flag and the viral reactions that followed. Plus, we explore the latest scandal surrounding YouTube star MrBeast and his high-stakes reality show, Beast Games. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
Hezbollah declares 'open-ended battle' after rocket strikes on Israel
In this episode, we dive into the escalating conflict in Lebanon as Hezbollah launches rocket attacks on Israel, prompting a fierce retaliation that has left hundreds of thousands displaced. With global protests calling for peace and freedom for Palestine, we discuss the political ramifications ahead of the upcoming US elections, featuring insights from rapper Macklemore on the Democratic party’s chances.We also tackle the controversial incident involving German police chasing a young boy with a pro-Palestinian flag and the viral reactions that followed. Plus, we explore the latest scandal surrounding YouTube star MrBeast and his high-stakes reality show, Beast Games. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.
