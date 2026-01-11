How will Russia evolve under Putin's continued leadership?

Russia's President has secured another six-year term, winning 87% of the vote in the recent elections. With the possibility of President Putin remaining in power until 2036, what will it mean for Russia's future. Despite predictions that Western sanctions would cripple the Russian economy, it remains stable. Internationally, Russia is aligning more closely with China, India, and Africa. What are the implications for the global order? Guests: Ekaterina Chimiris Political Analyst Alexander Titov Political Analyst Julia Melnikova China Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council Tengiz Pkhaladze Former Adviser to Ex-Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili Bruce Pannier Correspondent at Radio Free Europe