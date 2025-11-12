TÜRKİYE
World offers condolences to Türkiye after military plane crash in Georgia
Messages of sympathy pour in from across the globe after Turkish military cargo plane carrying 20 people crashes en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.
Rescue teams reach Turkish military cargo plane wreckage on Georgia-Azerbaijan border / AA
November 12, 2025

Several countries and international leaders have expressed condolences to Türkiye after a Turkish military cargo plane with 20 army personnel on board crashed in Georgia.

The plane crashed in Georgia on its way home from Azerbaijan, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

"Our C-130 military cargo plane, which took off from Azerbaijan to return home, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said in a statement.

Here are some of the condolences of world leaders.

United states

US special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, said he was "deeply saddened by today’s tragic crash of a Turkish Armed Forces aircraft," extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, and the people of Türkiye, and reaffirming that "the United States stands in solidarity with our Turkish allies."

Qatar

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a message of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the crash.

Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry offered its "sincerest condolences" to the government and people of Türkiye for the victims of the Turkish military cargo plane crash.

Spokesperson Foad Majali affirmed the kingdom’s solidarity and full support with Türkiye, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

President Tufan Erhurman expressed sorrow over the incident, saying he learned of the crash "with great sadness," and wished patience to "the families, loved ones, and the people of Türkiye."

Prime Minister Unal Ustel and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu also shared condolence messages, expressing the Turkish Cypriot people’s solidarity with Türkiye and prayers for the fallen soldiers.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow on X, saying that he was "saddened by the tragic crash of the Turkish C-130 aircraft in Georgia."

"Heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the families of those on board and to our Turkish brothers and sisters. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of grief," he said.

In another statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said it "stands in full solidarity with its Turkish brothers and sisters."

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry also expressed "deep sorrow over the incident of the Turkish military transport aircraft crash."

"We sincerely extend our condolences to the brotherly government and people of Türkiye, as well as to the families of the victims," Kabul stated.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a message to the Turkish president, conveying his "deep condolences" to the Turkish people and families of the victims.

Nato

In a post on X, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also expressed "deepest condolences to our Ally Türkiye and the loved ones of all those lost in the tragic crash of a Turkish military plane today."

"We honour their service and are deeply grateful for all that the Turkish Armed Forces, and indeed all our men and women in uniform across the Alliance, do to keep us safe every day," he added.

Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also expressed solidarity with Türkiye.

"I am deeply saddened by the crash of a Turkish military C-130 cargo plane in Georgian territory while en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye," Tajani wrote on X.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and extended support to the Turkish people, authorities, armed forces, and rescue teams working at the crash site.

Estonia

Estonia also extended condolences to Türkiye.

"Estonia extends its sincere condolences to Türkiye following the tragic crash of a Turkish military cargo plane near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of the crew members who lost their lives. Estonia stands in full solidarity with Türkiye during this difficult time," it added.

Lithuania

Lithuania also conveyed condolences to Türkiye.

The Foreign Ministry said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the Turkish military cargo plane's tragic crash near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border."

"We stand in solidarity with our ally Türkiye at this difficult time and extend our sincere sympathies to all those affected by this tragedy," it added.

Romania

Romania's Foreign Ministry said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of a Turkish military aircraft near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border. Romania extends heartfelt condolences to Türkiye and to the families of the crew members who lost their lives. We stand with our Turkish friends in this difficult moment."

Malta

Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg offered condolences to Türkiye.

"Deeply saddened by the Turkish plane crash in Georgia. Heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. We share in the grief of the Turkish people over this tragic loss," Borg said on X.

Kosovo

Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani also conveyed condolences, saying "Our profound condolences to President @RTErdogan, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the people of Türkiye following the tragic crash of a military aircraft."

Various other countries also expressed sorrow through their diplomatic missions in Ankara, including Japan, France, Russia, the Netherlands, Greece, Germany, and Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
