WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Rights groups take Israel to ICC over Gaza killing of Al Jazeera journalists
Hind Rajab Foundation and Palestinian Center for Human Rights, in a joint case at the International Criminal Court, name senior Israeli military and political figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Rights groups take Israel to ICC over Gaza killing of Al Jazeera journalists
UN experts condemned the killings of Al Jazeera journalists. / AA
August 12, 2025

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) have filed a joint case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel over the killing of Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Anas Al-Sharif and his colleagues in Gaza, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old journalist was filming outside Al Shifa Hospital when a missile struck the tent where he and other reporters were sheltering. Seven people were killed, including four Al Jazeera journalists and one working for Sahat Media Platform.

The Israeli military later admitted that the strike was deliberate, accusing the victims of being "terrorists in press vests."

The ICC filing names senior Israeli military and political figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and accuses them of war crimes and genocide.

It urges the court to issue arrest warrants, expand Netanyahu's warrant to include crimes against journalists, and include the killing of more than 220 journalists in its Palestine investigation.

"The assassination of Anas Al-Sharif was so blunt, so arrogant, and so drenched in contempt for human life, truth, the legal order, and humanity itself that it cannot and will not be allowed to pass into silence," said HRF Chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah.

Underlining the evidence present, they urged the ICC to "move past statements of 'grave concern' and take the decisive step that justice demands: act."

Recommended

Additionally, UN experts, in a separate statement, condemned the killings of Al Jazeera journalists.

"The killing of four journalists just as Israel announces its plan to take over Gaza City is no coincidence, but a deliberate attempt to silence those who would have exposed the IDF’s (army) atrocities to the world," they said.

"It is outrageous that the Israeli army dares to first launch a campaign to smear Anas Al-Sharif as Hamas in order to discredit his reporting and then kill him and his colleagues for speaking the truth to the world."

These are acts of "an arrogant army that believes itself to be impune, no matter the gravity of the crimes it commits," they said, urging an end to the impunity.

"The States that continue to support Israel must now place tough sanctions against its government in order to end the killings, the atrocities and the mass starvation," they concluded.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza