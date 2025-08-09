The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Arab League Ministerial Committee have issued a joint condemnation of Israel's plan to take complete control of Gaza.

A written statement on Saturday, issued by the OIC, GCC, and Arab League Ministerial Committee (Gaza Contact Group), categorically rejected Israel's plan for full military occupation of Gaza as “against international law, a serious escalation, and a continuation of the occupation.”

The statement was supported by several Arab and Muslim countries, including the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Chad, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Yemen.

The statement stressed that the occupation decision constitutes a violation of international law and an attempt to legitimise illegal occupation, adding that it is inconsistent with relevant international legitimacy decisions.

The statement noted that Israel's ongoing “massacres, starvation, forced displacement, land annexation, and settler terrorism” in Gaza and the Palestinian territories continue, warning that these violations could constitute crimes against humanity.

‘An immediate halt’