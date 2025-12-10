Amazon plans to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030 to expand operations and strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, the US e-commerce giant has said, becoming the latest global tech firm to deepen its presence in the world's most populous country.

Amazon said on Wednesday that the investment is aimed at deepening its presence in Asia's third-largest economy, where it has ramped up spending to compete with Walmart-backed Flipkart and the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

The US e-commerce giant, which has invested $40 billion in its Indian business since 2010, had announced a $26 billion investment in 2023 to deepen its presence in the country.

Amazon says it has helped generate more than $20 billion in cumulative exports for sellers in India in the last ten years, and plans to increase that to $80 billion by 2030. It aims to create 1 million additional job opportunities in the country by 2030.

Major US tech firms have poured billions of dollars into India this year, underscoring the country's emergence as a strategic hub for cloud, AI and deep-tech growth.

Microsoft has pledged an investment of $17.5 billion in India for AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030, marking its largest investment in Asia, while Google has committed $15 billion over the next five years to build AI data centres.

US-India trade talks

Meanwhile, US and Indian trade negotiators began two days of talks on Wednesday as they try to reach a deal amid geopolitical turbulence after Washington hit New Delhi with huge tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil.

The 50 percent levies on most goods were imposed in August, with US officials arguing the imports of discounted Russian crude effectively bankroll Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer's visit comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.

India's foreign ministry described Switzer's meetings as a "familiarisation" trip.

India was among the first countries to begin trade talks after President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on most US trade partners in April. But it is one of the few major economies still without an agreement, raising risks for jobs, economic growth and markets.

What's at stake?

India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and recorded a $45.8 billion goods trade deficit with the United States in 2024.

Large export categories such as smartphones and generic drugs are exempt from Trump's tariffs, but many labour-intensive industries are not.