WAR ON GAZA
Israel detains at least 11 Palestinians, including a child, in latest occupied West Bank raids
Over 20,000 people have been arrested during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.
Israeli forces and illegal Israeli settlers prevent Palestinian farmers from working in the occupied West Bank. / AA
November 23, 2025

The Israeli army has rounded up 11 Palestinians, including a child, in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Nine people, including a child, were taken into Israeli custody when army forces raided the southern city of Bethlehem and the towns of Dura, Al-Karmel, south of Hebron, and Beit Ummar north of the city, the official news agency Wafa said on Sunday.

Several homes were searched during the raids, the outlet said.

Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinian brothers during a raid in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,000 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
