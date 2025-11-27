AMERICAS
Dominican Republic authorises US to use its territory to combat drug trafficking
Abinader says US forces may operate from two restricted zones "for a limited time."
Dominican Republic authorises the US to use two military and airport zones “for a limited time” to support anti-drug operations. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

The Dominican Republic has authorised the United States to use its territory "for a limited time" to support operations against drug trafficking in the Caribbean, President Luis Abinader said.

"We have authorised the US, for a limited time, to use restricted areas at San Isidro Air Base and Las Americas International Airport for the logistical operation of refuelling aircraft, transport of equipment and technical personnel," Abinader said on Wednesday at a news conference with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was visiting Santo Domingo.

The announcement follows a series of Pentagon attacks targeting vessels it claims are smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, with US forces carrying out more than 20 strikes since September that have resulted in at least 83 deaths.

"The purpose is clear: to strengthen the air and sea protection ring maintained by our armed forces, a decisive reinforcement to prevent the entry of narcotics and to deliver a more forceful blow against transnational organised crime," Abinader said in his translated remarks.

Speaking to reporters later, Hegseth said the US is going to pursue "narco-terrorists."

"Our borders will be secure, whether it's the Dominican Republic or the United States of America, and we look forward to working with our partners to make it happen," he said, adding that President Donald Trump is "serious" in his fight against drug traffickers who want to bring narcotics into the United States.

