Palestinians are marking the 58th anniversary of Naksa — "the day of the setback" — on June 5, the day tens of thousands of them were displaced from their homelands at the end of the Six-Day War in 1967.



Naksa is a relatively uncommon term, but as important for Palestinians as Nakba, or ‘catastrophe’, observed each year on May 15, a day that coincides with the Israeli declaration of independence.

Naksa this year comes amid Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza that has killed nearly 55,000 people since October 7, 2023

The Six-Day War

Also known as the June War, the Six-Day War ended in Israel's defeat of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria's armies.

Israel took control of the Palestinian-populated West Bank, Gaza, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Syria’s Golan Heights.

The first displacement of Palestinians had taken place in May 1948, soon after the establishment of the Jewish state.

The second large-scale displacement happened in 1967.

Many UN resolutions asking for Israel's withdrawal from these territories failed. Israel continues to occupy all except the Sinai Peninsula, where it withdrew from in 1982, following a peace treaty with Egypt.

Fighting began with an Israeli surprise air attack on the Egyptian air force bases in Sinai on June 5, 1967.

The war, which lasted for six days, left almost 20,000 Arabs dead (soldiers and civilians). Israel also lost 800 soldiers and civilians.

It is believed that 70 to 80 percent of the military equipment of the Arab armies was destroyed, while Israel lost only 2-5 percent of their military arsenal.

Mass displacement

Around 300,000 Palestinians were displaced from Gaza and the West Bank, most of them escaping to Jordan.

Israel still occupies 85 percent of historic Palestine (27,000 sq km).

Just 15 percent of the land is left for Palestinians, most of which is also under Israeli occupation.

In November 1967, the UN Security Council in resolution number 242 urged Israel to withdraw from the territories it had occupied in the 1967 war.