Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey came under a "heinous economic attack" after statements from the United States.

In a speech to officials from his AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said the sudden fall in the value of the Turkish lira in August was evidence of an "attempted economic assassination."

"We have faced a heinous attack targeting the Turkish economy after a series of negative statements from the US about our country were used as an excuse," Erdogan said.

His comments came a day after Turkey's Central Bank hiked interest rates by 625 basis points, to 24 percent on short-term lending.

“We will see the result of the Central Bank's independence. This is my personal phase of patience. This patience has a limit,” said the president who is a self-declared 'enemy' of interest rates.

Turkey weathers economic attacks

The president also called on the country's people to trust the national currency and convert their savings to lira.

Erdogan told the meeting of AK Party provincial officials the recent currency fluctuations in Turkey were politically motivated.