Turkey will officially demand from Saudi Arabia the extradition of 18 suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Turkish justice ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Istanbul prosecutors have prepared a requisition for 18 suspects on charges of planned and deliberate murder with monstrosity and torture.

The ministry referred the extradition request for the suspects, all of whom are Saudi nationals, to Turkey's foreign ministry.

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said the extradition requests had been sent to Turkey’s foreign affairs ministry to deliver to Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, when he was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

After weeks of denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, Saudi officials last week admitted that Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate building.

Where is Khashoggi's body? - Erdogan asks Saudis