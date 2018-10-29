Turkey is set to inaugurate the first phase of Istanbul's new airport, with leaders from across the world expected to take part in the grand opening on Monday.

The launch comes on the same day as the country celebrates Republic Day and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

Located near the shores of the Black Sea, the maiden voyage from the airport will be to Turkey’s capital Ankara on October 31, with the first international flight heading to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus the following day.

Built by a consortium of five contractors – Limak, Kolin, Cengiz, Mapa and Kalyon, which won a $29 billion tender in 2013 – the project has been carried out through a build-operate-transfer model.

One of the world's largest and most modern airports

On Monday, two runways - measuring 3,750 and 4,100 metres long - will go into service as a part of the first phase, including three separate airstrips.

It is expected that 2,000 planes will go through the airport every day by the end of the year, with more than 250 carriers flying to more than 350 destinations.

With the remaining phases to be completed by 2028, the airport will sport six separate runways with a capacity of 500 aircraft and an annual capacity of 150-250 million passengers.

Spread over an area of more than 76 million square metres, the first phase of the airport will serve 90 million passengers annually.

It will also be home to the world’s largest duty-free shopping complex. The 53,000 square-metre complex was built at a cost of $141 million (€120 million) and will consist of six sections, including luxury stores and bazaar concepts.

The third airport in the city will also be the world's biggest project built from scratch upon completion.

It also uses mobile applications and artificial intelligence for customers, is energy efficient and boasts a high-tech security system.

Boost to aviation

The new Istanbul airport is expected to boost the Turkish aviation sector's growth by 27.5 percent in the next three years.

It will provide more than $30.65 billion (€26 billion) of revenue to the government annually.

Data from Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) forecasts more than 230 million air passengers next year and a rise of 27.5 percent, year-on-year, to reach nearly 250 million in 2020.

The largest increase will be seen in passengers on international flights - around 29 percent - to reach 107.7 million in 2020, compared with 83.5 million passengers last year.