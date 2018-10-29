Phase one of Istanbul’s new airport, one of the world's three biggest airports, with an initial annual capacity of 90 million passengers was inaugurated officially on Monday by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Republic Day, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic. More than 50 foreign leaders, ministers and high-level officials are attending the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdogan said the new airport was given the name "Istanbul Airport."

All phases to be completed by 2028

He said Istanbul Airport will continue to grow for the next decade until all phases are completed by 2028.

Erdogan said Istanbul Airport represented an $11.6 billion-plus investment, and the amount of rent to be paid to the government totalled some $25.3 billion.

"We see Istanbul Airport as an investment not only in our country but also in our region and the world," Erdogan said.

He said Istanbul Airport will be a model to the world with its architecture, construction, operation, and financing.