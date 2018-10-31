Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body has been disposed of after being dismembered, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

"The body of Khashoggi has been dismembered after being killed in the Saudi Consulate," the office said in a statement, adding that he had been strangled soon after entering the building.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials gave no information about a local collaborator in the killing of Khashoggi, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office added.

Earlier this month, press accounts quoted a Saudi official as saying the body had been given to a local collaborator to take care of, but no Saudi official has addressed the body's whereabouts on record.

The statement also said Saudi Arabia invited Istanbul's chief public prosecutor and a Turkish delegation as part of the investigation into the slain journalist.

The office reiterated its request for the extradition of suspects arrested by Saudi Arabia.

It added that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al Mujeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah has more from Ankara.