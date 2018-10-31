TÜRKİYE
'Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered'
Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor Irfan Fidan has issued a statement outlining the manner of death and disposal of the body of the journalist and Saudi government critic who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2018

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body has been disposed of after being dismembered, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday. 

"The body of Khashoggi has been dismembered after being killed in the Saudi Consulate," the office said in a statement, adding that he had been strangled soon after entering the building. 

Meanwhile, Saudi officials gave no information about a local collaborator in the killing of Khashoggi, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office added. 

Earlier this month, press accounts quoted a Saudi official as saying the body had been given to a local collaborator to take care of, but no Saudi official has addressed the body's whereabouts on record. 

The statement also said Saudi Arabia invited Istanbul's chief public prosecutor and a Turkish delegation as part of the investigation into the slain journalist. 

The office reiterated its request for the extradition of suspects arrested by Saudi Arabia. 

It added that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al Mujeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth.

A change in narrative

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. 

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later he had died there. 

Investigation of the incident suggests a special hit squad that came to the consulate to kill Khashoggi and cover up the murder. 

The international community refused to accept the Saudi claim that the incident was not a premeditated murder. 

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that all details of the case should be revealed, including who gave the orders for the premeditated murder.

Turkey's ruling AK Party spokesman, Omer Celik, says Turkey will not allow a cover-up of Khashoggi's killing.  

Here's a look back at Khashoggi's life and his career.

