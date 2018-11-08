Turkish interior minister on Thursday said PKK terrorist group controls 80% of drug trade in Europe, earning around $1.5 billion per year.

Speaking at a meeting on fight against addiction in southern Adana province, Suleyman Soylu said terrorist organisations are selling drugs and buying weapons.

“Especially in Europe, the PKK controls 80 percent of the drug trade and it is estimated that the terror group earns around $1.5 billion per year,” Soylu said.

On the domestic anti-drug operations, Soylu said the number of operations increased 29 percent in the first ten months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.