Major cities in Pakistan were brought to a standstill last week on Wednesday after hardline religious took to the streets to protest against the decision of the country's top court to overturn the conviction of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been in prison since 2010 over blasphemy allegations.

One of the most vocal groups in the protests - the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party - called for "mutiny" against the army's top brass and the assassination of the top court's justices.

After two more days of protests that had turned violent and brought the country’s major cities to a standstill, the government agreed a deal with religious groups to impose a travel ban on Bibi, and not to challenge a review of the Supreme Court's ruling.

This is not the first time and appears unlikely to be the last that violent street protests and agitation have been used as a tool to pressure the government into agreeing to demands or to express the outrage of a segment of society by holding a another segment hostage in the country.

The Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto government declared the then-Ahmadi sect of Muslims as non-Muslims on September 7, 1974, after violent protests by the Jamaat-i-Islami and other religious parties earlier in May and June of the same year.

The frequency of the mob mentality wreaking havoc has gained momentum in recent years.

One common factor in many of these incidents is the lack of action by law enforcement officials and the absence of the writ of the state.

Although most of the examples of mob rule have been driven by religious or sectarian issues, political motives have also been cited as a cause.

Authorities usually block mobile phone access and instruct news channels to tone down their coverage of these incidents.

Here, we take a look at the major incidents when the authorities have failed to control a rampaging mob.

November 2017

At least six people were killed and more than 200 injured after police moved in to break up "blasphemy" protests called by the TLP. They were staged in response to the then-government initiating a change to electoral laws that altered the wording of an oath sworn by lawmakers.

The protests were called off after the military intervened for mediation.

April 2017

A mob lynched a student, Mashal Khan, to death at his university campus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Mardan district after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media. The blasphemy allegations were found false during later investigations.

November 2015

A crowd incensed by rumours and announcements made by local mosques in Punjab's Jhelum district set a factory alight over blasphemy allegations against the factory owner and it pre-dominantly Ahmadi workers. No casualties were reported from the arson attack.

The Pakistan Army was later called in to handle the situation after an Ahmadi place of worship was later targeted by an enraged mob in the same district. A police cordon that had been placed around the Ahmadi's place of worship had made no difference to the mob.

March 15 2015

Outraged by deadly suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore's Youhanabad area, a mob lynched two people who they considered as suspects. The bodies were later hacked and burnt.

An investigation later found the two men who were lynched to be innocent bystanders.

November 2014

In another case, a mob beat a Christian couple to death and burned their bodies after falsely accusing them of desecrating a Quran in Punjab province.

July 28 2014

A crowd of around 150 people killed three Ahmadi women, including two minors, and severely wounded eight others in Punjab's Gujranwala district over an alleged blasphemous Facebook post.

The mob also torched several cars, five houses and a storage building.

November 2013

At least eight people were killed and more than 40 injured during communal clashes that occurred while an Ashura procession by one sect was passing by a mosque belonging to another sect.