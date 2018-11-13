A China-backed bid to complete the world's largest trade deal –– without the United States –– was pushed back to next year after Asia-Pacific trade ministers failed to agree key terms at a Singapore summit.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), covering half the world's population, is billed as an antidote to President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, which has seen tariffs imposed on almost half of all Chinese imports to the US –– and retaliatory levies by Beijing.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is attending a Singapore summit to rally support for the deal, said he hoped RCEP would be signed and implemented next year.

"It (RCEP) is going to deliver real benefits to the people of our region," he said in an address on Tuesday.

China was now the standard bearer of global free trade, he added, with the RCEP –– a sweeping 16-country deal that includes China, Japan, India and the 10 members of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) –– at the heart of its strategy.

"It's going to send a message to the international community that we stand by free trade... with rising protectionism and strains on free trade we need to advance the RCEP negotiations," Li said.

He conceded the Chinese economy was facing "challenges" in the wake of the trade war with the US, but insisted strong fundamentals meant radical intervention was not the remedy.

"Despite downward pressures we will not resort to massive stimulus," Li said.

'Significant progress'

Trade diplomats said negotiations will run deep into 2019.