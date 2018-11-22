Turkey expects full EU membership and it "shouldn't be faced with political obstacles," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

Excluding Turkey in the EU accession process or denying its candidacy is of "no use", Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU Neighbourhood Policy Minister Johannes Hahn in the capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu said each political obstacle set by the bloc against Turkey prevents the growth, prosperity and political stability of the EU.

Mogherini commended Turkey on the substantial changes it has made in its progress towards moving to the EU.

“Lots of work still needs to be done between EU and Turkey in trade and we will work closely with Turkey in foreign policy issues like Syria, Iran and other areas of common interest.”

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

Hahn said the EU’s relationship with Turkey is very strong and “we consider them an extremely important neighbour."

“There are some areas EU and Turkey need to address where we differ in our views. But as partners and friends, we should not shy away and discuss these issues."

He added the EU "have a great interest in a prosperous Turkey as this country is our most powerful trade partner. We will work hard to restore confidence in Turkey’s economy as it serves in our interest.”

Refugee deal

Cavusoglu emphasised that the March 18, 2016 refugee deal must be fully implemented, adding that the EU should also carry out some of its obligations as part of the deal.

Cavusoglu said Turkey has fulfilled 72 criteria, set forth by the EU, and the remaining six will be fulfilled soon to enable Turkish citizens to travel to Schengen countries visa-free.