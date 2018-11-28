Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Istanbul meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday.

"As long as Muslims and people defend justice and freedom, Palestine will continue to exist," Erdogan told the meeting.

Erdogan said Turkey will encourage its people to visit Jerusalem "so occupiers will not dim the lights of the holy city."

Erdogan said international organisations have disappointed Muslims over Palestine and civil wars, although Muslims pressed them for solutions.

"From Syria to Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, the crisis and the bloodshed in the region stem from the lines drawn after World War I," Erdogan said.