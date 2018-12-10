TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says Saudi refusal to extradite Khashoggi suspects ‘disappointing’
Turkey's presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, reiterates calls for an international probe on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Turkey says Saudi refusal to extradite Khashoggi suspects ‘disappointing’
Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, September 29, 2018. Picture taken September 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 10, 2018

Saudi Arabia’s refusal to extradite the suspected killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is “very disappointing,” said Turkey's presidential communications director on Monday.

In a statement to Reuters, Fahrettin Altun reiterated the calls for an international investigation into the case of the slain journalist, saying.

“The world should seek justice for his case under international law,” he said. “It will be in the best interest of the international community to seek justice for the late Saudi journalist under international law.”

Refusing the extradition of the murder suspects would only justify those "who believe Saudi Arabia has been trying to cover up the murder," he added.

Recommended

It is understood that Saudi Arabia’s consul-general in Istanbul also an accomplice to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, Altun said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia ruled out extraditing suspects in the Jamal Khashoggi case to Turkey late Sunday, the country's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir said.

“We don’t extradite our citizens," said Jubeir in the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) news conference when he was asked about the arrest warrants.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, Saudi Arabia admitted weeks later that he was killed there, blaming his death on a group of rogue Saudi operatives.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal