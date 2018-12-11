A Canadian provincial court on Monday adjourned without deciding the fate of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after she appeared in a Vancouver court in relation to an extradition case following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested on December 1 as part of a US investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia. The hearing will resume on Tuesday at 1800 GMT, the judge said.

Meng, 46, faces US accusations that she misled multinational banks about Huawei's control of a company operating in Iran.

Her arrest was on the same day that US President Donald Trump met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Argentina to look for ways to resolve the escalating trade war.

The two sides agreed there to delay a planned January 1 US increase of tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods while they negotiate over China's huge bilateral trade surplus and US complaints that it steals technology.

Chinese state media on Monday denounced Meng’s arrest but did not link it to talks to resolve the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington.