Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released the list of top 100 arms producer and military services companies for 2017 on Monday.

According to data published by the SIPRI, arm sales of Turkish companies have increased by 24 percent in 2017.

Pieter Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI’s Arms and Military Expenditure Programme, said: “This significant increase reflects Turkey’s ambitions to develop its arms industry to fulfil its growing demand for weapons and become less dependent on foreign suppliers.”

Turkey has been developing its military technology and capacity, under a national development scheme that it calls the 2023 Vision, named after the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the modern republic. The country has produced in recent years domestic tanks, fighter jets, defense systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Turkey’s growing defence industry fulfills the country’s military needs and is attractive to other countries.

Turkey substantially increased its arms exports by 145 percent between 2013-2017, the highest percentage increase in the world, according to the SIPRI.

The report says Turkey has increased its arms exports, in terms of units, from 72 in 2010 to 244 in 2017.

US companies dominate the sector

The US companies continue to dominate the arms sales market with 42 companies featuring in SIPRI's list.

Total arm sales by US companies has grown by two percent, reaching $226.6 billion, that equals to 57 percent of the total arms trade of the world.

United States’ leading arms producer company Lockheed Martin remains the biggest arm seller, $44.9 billion in 2017.