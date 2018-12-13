TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terror attack kills 1 Turkish soldier in Syria's Afrin
One Turkish soldier was killed Thursday after YPG terrorists opened fire on Turkish Armed Forces in Syria's northwestern Afrin, the Defence Ministry said Thursday.
PKK/YPG terror attack kills 1 Turkish soldier in Syria's Afrin
A statement by the ministry said the attack was carried out from Tal Rifaat city, and Turkish military immediately retaliated. / AA
December 13, 2018

A Turkish soldier was killed in Syria's northwestern Afrin on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on Turkish forces.

The attack was carried out from Tal Rifaat city and Turkish military immediately retaliated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that Turkey would be launching a military operation in a few days, targeting a border region east of the Euphrates river which is held by YPG terrorists.

"We will start the operation to clear the east of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days," Erdogan said.

Recommended

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria policy, where the US has backed the YPG, Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.  

Ankara has recently repeatedly voiced frustration about what it says are delays in the implementation of a deal with the US to clear the YPG from the town of Manbij, just west of the Euphrates.

The PKK terror group is also active in northern Iraq. It uses the Sinjar region, which connects Iraq-Syria logistical lines, to transport terrorists and weapons to Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK,  listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal