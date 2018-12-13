A Turkish soldier was killed in Syria's northwestern Afrin on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on Turkish forces.

The attack was carried out from Tal Rifaat city and Turkish military immediately retaliated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that Turkey would be launching a military operation in a few days, targeting a border region east of the Euphrates river which is held by YPG terrorists.

"We will start the operation to clear the east of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days," Erdogan said.