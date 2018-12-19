The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate for the fourth time this year to reflect the US economy's continued strength but signalling that it expects to slow hikes next year.

The quarter-point hike, to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, lifted the Fed's benchmark rate to its highest point since 2008. The increase will mean higher borrowing costs for many consumers and businesses.

The US president has complained that the rate increases are threatening the economy. At a news conference on Wednesday, Powell said Trump's tweets and statements would have no bearing on the Fed's policymaking.

The statement the Fed issued on Wednesday after its latest policy meeting says "some" further gradual rate increases are likely; previously, it had referred simply to "further gradual increases."

But its updated forecast projects just two rate hikes next year, down from three the Fed had predicted in September. The new forecast also reduces the long-run level for the Fed's benchmark rate to 2.8 percent, down from 3 percent.

US stocks down

US stocks had been sharply higher before the Fed's announcement but began falling afterward and then accelerated into a plunge during Powell's news conference.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down about 400 points soon after the news conference ended. But bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

The central bank has raised rates with steady regularity as the US economy has strengthened. Wednesday's was the Fed's ninth hike since it began gradually tightening credit three years ago.

But a mix of factors — a global slowdown, a US-China trade war, still-mild inflation, stomach-churning drops in stock prices — has led the Fed to consider slowing its rate hikes in 2019 to avoid weakening the economy too much. It's now likely to suit its rate policy to the latest economic data — to become more flexible or, in Fed parlance, "data-dependent."

The Fed has so far managed to telegraph its actions weeks in advance to prepare the financial markets for any shift. But now, the risks of a surprise could rise.

Next year, Powell will begin holding a news conference after each of the Fed's eight meetings each year, rather than only quarterly. This will allow him to explain any abrupt policy shifts. But it also raises the risk that the Fed will jolt financial markets by catching them off guard.