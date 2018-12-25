Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged more than five percent in morning trade on Tuesday amid rising doubts about the US economy and fears sparked by a US government funding crisis.

At the midday break, the Nikkei index was down 5.05 percent or 1,018.74 points at 19,147.45, after dipping to as low as 19,138.88 - the lowest level since April 2017.

The broader Topix index dipped 4.99 percent or 74.27 points to 1,413.92 by the break.

Analysts had warned that the Japanese market would be volatile after steep falls on Wall Street on Monday, and with a higher yen against the dollar weighing on sentiment.

But Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, admitted surprise at the scale of the rout.

"I didn't expect the market would tumble this much," he told AFP.

"There are no signs of selling running its course or big buyers emerging."

The dollar fetched 110.13 yen in midday Tokyo time, down from 110.43 yen in New York on Monday and 111.38 yen in Asian trade on Friday.

China sell-off continues

China stocks fell on Tuesday morning and the Shanghai index approached a four-year low, tracking a global sell-off as investors were rattled by Trump's attack on the US Federal Reserve and its chairman Jerome Powell, following mounting concern in Washington at the president's foreign and military policies.

The CSI300 index fell 2.3 percent, to 2,969.00 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4 percent to 2, 466.29 points, within sight of a four-year low hit mid-October.

However, China will not resort to "flood-like" stimulus in monetary policy next year, although it will consider more cuts as needed to reserves held at commercial banks, local media quoted a central bank adviser as saying in a report on Tuesday.

The yuan was quoted at 6.878 per U.S. dollar, 0.3 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8984.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 23.59 percent, while China's H-share index is down 14.1 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 2.36 percent this month.

Markets in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea were closed for Christmas.