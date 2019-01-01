Turkey "neutralised" almost 2,400 terrorists in 147 major counter-terrorism operations in 2018, Turkey's defence minister said on Tuesday, during his visit to the Turkish military brigades deployed on the border with Syria.

Hulusi Akar said the Turkish air strikes also destroyed 922 targets which include ammunition depots and shelters used by the terrorists.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Umit Dundar, Air Forces Commander Hasan Kucukakyuz and Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal also accompanied Akar.

'This process will continue'