US President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated a Treasury official David Malpass, his loyalist and critic of multilateral institutions, as head of the World Bank.

Malpass, 62, still has to go through a vote by the World Bank's executive board and could draw challengers from some of the bank's 188 other shareholding countries.

The United States, the lender's largest shareholder with 16 percent of its voting power, has traditionally chosen the bank's president, but departing president Jim Yong Kim faced challengers from Colombia and Nigeria in 2012.

Malpass, the Treasury Department's top diplomat, has vowed to pursue "pro-growth" reforms at the development lender and his selection signals that the Trump administration wants a firmer grip on the World Bank.

He was an economic adviser to Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Malpass, Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, a job in which he oversees Washington's role in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, has criticised them for growing ever larger, more "intrusive" and “entrenched."

He also has pushed the bank to cut back lending to China, which he argues is too wealthy for such aid.

Last year, as part of a $13 billion World Bank capital increase, Malpass helped negotiate reforms aimed at refocusing resources towards the poorest countries and winding down lending to China.

"He has fought to ensure financing is focused on the places and projects that truly need assistance, including people living in extreme poverty," Trump said in announcing his choice at the White House with Malpass by his side.

Malpass will continue to participate in US-China trade negotiations as he campaigns for the World Bank presidency.

He will join a delegation heading to Beijing for more talks next week, a senior Trump administration official said.