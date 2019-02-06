Turkey has launched an investigation into eight police officers over the deportation of an Egyptian national back to Egypt, where he could face the death penalty.

The Istanbul governor's office said in a statement released late on Tuesday that a committee would probe the deportation in January of alleged Muslim Brotherhood member Mohammed Abdel Hafiz. Eight officers at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport passport control have been suspended pending the investigation, it said.

Turkish newspaper Milli Gazete said Abdel Hafiz had arrived at Ataturk Airport on January 16 from Somalia. He was detained at the airport and deported on January 18 despite requesting political asylum, the paper said.

Abdel Hafiz' case is the first known extradition of an alleged Muslim Brotherhood member from Turkey to Egypt.

Officials in Egypt say Abdel Hafiz was sentenced to death in absentia in July 2017 following his conviction along with others for the 2015 assassination of Egypt's chief prosecutor. He is likely to face a new trial over the same accusations.