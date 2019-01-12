TÜRKİYE
US understands Turkey's concerns, Pompeo says
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington understands Turkey's concerns and its efforts to protect its borders and people.
Pompeo is continuing his Middle East tour in the United Arab Emirates, after a visit to Iraq, Egypt and Bahrain. / AA
January 12, 2019

Pompeo told journalists the withdrawal of US troops from Syria is a tactical change and the move doesn't alter US military capacity to defeat Daesh. 

Pompeo also said the US can find an outcome that protects Turkey from legitimate terror threats (YPG/PKK and Daesh).

The PKK is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. The YPG is its Syrian wing. 

The US Secretary of State also said Washington understands Turkey's concerns and its efforts to protect its borders and people.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from the Turkish Syrian border town of Afrin about the plight of Syrian Kurds forced to flee the YPG.

On Khashoggi killing

Pompeo is continuing his Middle East tour in the United Arab Emirates, after a visit to Iraq, Egypt and Bahrain. 

In an interview with the Saudi-funded Al Arabiya television, Pompeo said the US seeks accountability for those involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

He said US President Donald Trump refuses to limit ties with Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi issue.

"Key ally"

Pompeo said Trump considers the kingdom a "key ally" for the US and their partnership will keep going.

Khashoggi, a US resident, entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul seeking documents in order to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

His body has yet to be found amid reports it was dismembered and chemically dissolved.

Riyadh has indicted 11 people over Khashoggi's killing and is seeking the death penalty for five suspects. But critics have suggested the individuals are merely taking the fall for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's operation after an unexpected international outcry.

