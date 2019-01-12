Pompeo told journalists the withdrawal of US troops from Syria is a tactical change and the move doesn't alter US military capacity to defeat Daesh.

Pompeo also said the US can find an outcome that protects Turkey from legitimate terror threats (YPG/PKK and Daesh).

The PKK is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. The YPG is its Syrian wing.

The US Secretary of State also said Washington understands Turkey's concerns and its efforts to protect its borders and people.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from the Turkish Syrian border town of Afrin about the plight of Syrian Kurds forced to flee the YPG.

Pompeo is continuing his Middle East tour in the United Arab Emirates, after a visit to Iraq, Egypt and Bahrain.