Turkey's opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader on Tuesday expressed support for a highly anticipated Turkish military operation in the northern Syrian city of Manbij.

"Nationalist Movement Party backs the government in its rightful fight against terrorism. Manbij should be saved from oppression," Devlet Bahceli told his party's parliamentary group.

Bahceli stressed people in the region east of the Euphrates River region should be protected from the YPG/PKK terrorists.

He said Turkey's fight against terrorist in Syria is "rightful, legitimate and lawful."

"Whatever the US does, no matter what they say; Turkey should enter the region east of the Euphrates for right, law, survival, and the security of the oppressed people, and should do whatever is necessary," he said.

Critics against Bolton's remarks

The opposition party leader also slammed US National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent remarks on Kurds in Syria.