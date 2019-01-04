TÜRKİYE
Turkish students found dead in Ukraine building
Bodies of two women, aged 20 and 22, were found in their rented apartment in northeastern Kharkiv city, media report.
The Ukrainian media said the two women were medical students at the National University of Kharkiv. / TRTWorld
January 4, 2019

Two Turkish students in Ukraine were found dead in their apartment in the northeast city of Kharkiv, Turkish and Ukrainian media reported on Thursday.

The women, aged 20 and 22, couldn't be contacted by their friends for three days, Daily Sabah reported, adding police found their bodies in their rented apartment.

Police have launched a probe into the suspected murder.

The Ukrainian media said the two women were medical students at the National University of Kharkiv.

SOURCE:TRT World
