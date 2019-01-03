TÜRKİYE
Turkey takes over FETO-linked schools in Pakistan
Turkey's Maarif Foundation will now run schools once linked to FETO, the terror group behind the defeated coup of 2016 in Turkey.
Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled the handing over of FETO-linked schools to Turkey's Maarif Foundation. / AA Archive
January 3, 2019

Turkey's Maarif Foundation on Thursday assumed management of education institutions once linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Pakistan, the foundation said.

In a written statement, the foundation said Pak-Turk Cag Education Foundation schools were handed over to Turkey's education body.

Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the government to declare FETO a terror group and ruled the handing over of the FETO-linked schools to Turkey's Maarif Foundation.

Turkey established Maarif Foundation in 2016 after a coup attempt. 

It was tasked with taking over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centres internationally.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded. 

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
