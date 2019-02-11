Russia and Turkey agreed on Monday that they needed to take "decisive measures" to stabilise the situation in Syria's Idlib, RIA news agency reported, with the Russian defence minister underlining that Ankara and Moscow have done a "significant job" in the province.

The joint statement was released after talks between Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu in Ankara ahead of a Syrian summit between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran in Russia on Thursday.

Monday's statement spoke of "the need, in particular, to take decisive measures to ensure security in the Idlib demilitarised zone."

"Despite provocations, we underlined the importance and need to continue partnerships between our two countries' intelligence and military forces to establish peace and to support stability in Idlib," it said.

Restoration of peace