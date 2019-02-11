Pakistan is likely to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout soon to stave off a balance of payment crisis and help shore up its economy, Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Monday, as talks between Islamabad and the fund continue.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan met IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Dubai to discuss a bailout, and the country's foreign currency reserves have dwindled to around $8 billion, just enough to cover about two months of imports

That meeting ended with a pledge to continue talks, and while there has not been any indication of a breakthrough, Umar said an agreement was coming into view.

"Our differences have narrowed," he told business groups in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

"It seems we have come very close to having an agreement with the IMF."

Need for reforms

Talks with the IMF began soon after Khan's government was appointed last August but a package has been held up by differences over the pace and scale of reforms that Pakistan would be required to undertake.

The IMF has pressed Pakistan to improve tax revenue collection, bolster foreign currency reserves and narrow a current account deficit expected to top 5 percent of gross domestic product this year.