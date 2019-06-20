AK Party victories in previously HDP-led areas, including Bingol, Sirnak, Bitlis, and Agri in the Turkish local elections in March 2019 was a significant moment signalling the political and ever-changing dynamics in Turkey.

These wins were attributed largely to significant investments in the development and infrastructure in these previously underdeveloped regions. These investments by the central government indicated strongly the benefits of having inclusive governance.

Increasingly, however, there has been heightening rhetoric against one minority in particular which has been perpetuated by opposition parties during multiple elections, particularly when it comes to the Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Given that many Syrian refugees now call Turkey their home, and will continue to stay and rebuild their lives in their newly adopted country this strategy doesn't bode well.

Representing fear as fact, opposition politicians', particularly CHP and IYI Party politicians’, rhetoric is not informed by evidence that clearly reveals economic benefits gained by Turkey for hosting Syrian refugees.

During the Turkish local elections in March 2019, opposition politicians, particularly from the CHP and IYI Party, implied that money directed toward the rehabilitation of Syrian refugees was a misuse of funds, potentially aimed at winning favour from Turkish voters.

While this is not to say that Syrian refugees, or any other refugees for that matter, are not without cost to any government in the world, research pertaining to Syrian refugees in Turkey points towards growing investments, trade and entrepreneurship by Syrian refugees that have given back to Turkish society.

Turkish businesses have been able to benefit from employing skilled Syrian workers. And Syrian workers, according to research, have contributed to increased consumer spending power in regions with a high number of them.

Unfortunately, opposition politicians choose to instead emphasize the negative consequences of hosting Syrian refugees as part of the workforce, framing them either as victims or freeloaders who rely on the Turkish taxpayers’ money.

They have not left their rhetoric on the campaign trail alone. After winning the local election, Tanju Ozcan, the CHP mayor of Bolu province said that he had "told voters that this aid has reached an unbearable level. We have cared for them [Syrian refugees] for seven years, giving them our children’s livelihood. After this, I won’t give a single penny to Syrian refugees from the Bolu Municipality budget."